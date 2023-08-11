Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,461 shares of company stock worth $31,347,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

