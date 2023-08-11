Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000.

PREF stock remained flat at $17.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 112,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

