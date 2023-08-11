Goldstein Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 1,509,884 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.