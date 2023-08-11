Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 175,039 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,039 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $151.66. 1,094,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.