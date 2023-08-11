Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.10 and a 200 day moving average of $302.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.