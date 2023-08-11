Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.18. 4,797,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,865. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

