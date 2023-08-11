Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) CAO Sells $281,875.00 in Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.1 %

LOPE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

