Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 77425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

