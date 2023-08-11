Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Desjardins set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GWO opened at C$39.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.86, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.52. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$40.75.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

