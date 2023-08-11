Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

TSE:GWO opened at C$39.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.52. The firm has a market cap of C$37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$40.75.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.5747748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

