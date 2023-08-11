GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

