Greenlane (GNLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.80) by $5.40. The company had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $39.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
