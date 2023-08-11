Greenlane (GNLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.80) by $5.40. The company had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on GNLN

About Greenlane

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.