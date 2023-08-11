Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,095 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. 1,782,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

