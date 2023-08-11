Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.79. 646,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

