Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PARA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. 9,838,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,939,271. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

