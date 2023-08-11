Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.