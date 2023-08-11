Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.64. 14,031,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

