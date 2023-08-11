Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,328. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.39.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.