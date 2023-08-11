Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.43. 1,889,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,346. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

