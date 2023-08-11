Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.02 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

TSLA traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.65. The company had a trading volume of 98,773,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,764,156. The company has a market cap of $770.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.76 and a 200-day moving average of $210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

