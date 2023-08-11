Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0316 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.11 million and $450,862.43 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,306.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00282709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00777592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.00533977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00059946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.