Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.10. Grindr shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 72,456 shares.
Grindr Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
