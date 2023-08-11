Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 4.2%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 37,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 96,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $662.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.54 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

