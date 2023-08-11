Guggenheim Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

