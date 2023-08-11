Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GURE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

