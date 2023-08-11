GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,837 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Voya Financial worth $79,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Voya Financial by 59.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 406,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

