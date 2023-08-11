GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,359 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 299,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 931,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,423,000 after purchasing an additional 70,741 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,384.5% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.29. 3,454,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,240. The company has a market cap of $268.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.