GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $61,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alamo Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.86. 21,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,760. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

