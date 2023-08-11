GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Grand Canyon Education worth $99,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $614,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 119,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,803. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

