GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,340 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $54,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

