GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,892 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Entegris worth $74,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $201,492,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 252,843 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 3.7 %

ENTG stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. 1,317,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,811. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.