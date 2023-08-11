GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,382,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $68,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 73,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 600,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,892. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

