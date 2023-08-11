GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,902 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of STAG Industrial worth $58,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after purchasing an additional 568,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

