H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CAO Sells $1,628,729.83 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $71.89. 65,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 14.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 47.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 356,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

