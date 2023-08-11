H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $46.93

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.93, but opened at $45.08. H World Group shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 261,069 shares.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

