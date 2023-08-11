H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 728.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HEOFF stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.59. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $50.56 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

