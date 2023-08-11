Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.90 mln EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

NYSE:HAE opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Haemonetics has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

