Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.90 mln EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.2 %

HAE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,177. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $288,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

