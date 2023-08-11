Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 313,259 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.77% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $91,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 933,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,141. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

