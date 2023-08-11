Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.01 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $44.03 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,033,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

