Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 45956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$197.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.54.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.