Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.1 %

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 10,379,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,438,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

