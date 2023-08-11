Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.42.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $434.17. 1,008,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,939. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.61. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $437.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.