Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,734 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $91.60. 1,836,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

