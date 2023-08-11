Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,927 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 413,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

