Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $246,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Terex by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,337. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.