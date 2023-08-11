Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,699 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

