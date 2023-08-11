Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 253,721 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $82.90.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
