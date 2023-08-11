Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after purchasing an additional 669,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 253,721 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.