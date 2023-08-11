Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,727,000 after buying an additional 422,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 166,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

AGZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 21,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,039. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

