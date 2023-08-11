Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,009 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,510,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.54. 2,033,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

